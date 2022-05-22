Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

