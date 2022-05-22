Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.69 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Helen of Troy worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $181.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $173.95 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.