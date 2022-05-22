IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of IDACORP worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 508,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

