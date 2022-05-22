Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

SAP stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

