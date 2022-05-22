Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $214.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

