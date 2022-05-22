Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of IDACORP worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $7,909,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $10,735,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

