Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Exponent worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Exponent by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 1,940.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXPO opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

