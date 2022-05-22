Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,282 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $252,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $45.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

