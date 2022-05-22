Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,649 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of United States Steel worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $56,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 572.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,521 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.