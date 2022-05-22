Rhumbline Advisers Buys 40,354 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.45. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

