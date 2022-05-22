Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Ingredion worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.