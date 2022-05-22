Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.41 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.