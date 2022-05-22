Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,393 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of WEX worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $157.69 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

