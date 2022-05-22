Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.97 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of WEX worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

