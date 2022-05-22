Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Post worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

