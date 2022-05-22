Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Post worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

