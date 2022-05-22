Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 28,622 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NiSource by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in NiSource by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NiSource by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE:NI opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

