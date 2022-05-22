Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

