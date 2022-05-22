Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,256 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.