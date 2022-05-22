Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,172 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Perrigo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Perrigo by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,039,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 105,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 2,553.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 143,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

