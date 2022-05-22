Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

