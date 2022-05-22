Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,811 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

