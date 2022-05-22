Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Shapeways alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHPW. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

SHPW stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shapeways news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shapeways (Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shapeways (SHPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.