Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,104 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,252 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

