Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

DOX stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

