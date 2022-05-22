Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Stifel Financial worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

