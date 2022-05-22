Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of NetScout Systems worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

