Citigroup Inc. Acquires 94,463 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

