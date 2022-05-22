Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.