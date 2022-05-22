Insider Buying: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CFO Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

