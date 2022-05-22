Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,252 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,713,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

