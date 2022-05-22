Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Canada Goose worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

