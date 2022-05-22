YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of YETI worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in YETI by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in YETI by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.