Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of YETI worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in YETI by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in YETI by 28.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in YETI by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $45.46 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

