Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,679 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maximus were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

