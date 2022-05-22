Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,679 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maximus were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Maximus by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

