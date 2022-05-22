Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Entegris by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

