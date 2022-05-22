Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,659 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of KBR worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

