The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

