Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Eagle Materials worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

EXP stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

