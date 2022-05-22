CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CACI International were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CACI International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 10.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $262.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

