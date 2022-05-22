Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.03 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Insulet worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $198.72 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

