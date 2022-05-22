Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.27 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

