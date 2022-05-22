Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Universal Display worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $122.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

