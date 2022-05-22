Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,659 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of KBR worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of KBR by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KBR by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

