CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CACI International were worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $262.75 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

