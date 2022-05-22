Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Sunrun worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,590,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sunrun by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

