Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,898 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Splunk were worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

