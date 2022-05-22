Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Omnicell worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $3,786,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

OMCL stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

