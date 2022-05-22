Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,403 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Universal Display worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 593.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Display by 246.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Universal Display stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

